Why has Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) gained 17.24% in last trading?

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) is 2.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The METX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 1.37% and -21.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.02 million and changing 17.24% at the moment leaves the stock -75.25% off its SMA200. METX registered -80.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4145 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.6233.

The stock witnessed a -30.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.00%, and is 10.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.99% over the week and 11.30% over the month.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) has around 5491 employees, a market worth around $100.06M and $102.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.32% and -91.73% from its 52-week high.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.30% this year.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX), with 37.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.56% while institutional investors hold 23.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.29M, and float is at 15.69M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 7.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Amundi Pioneer Asset Management with over 0.26 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the METX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 47139.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding.