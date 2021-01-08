Why Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is the topic of conversation today

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is 20.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $158.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.25% off the consensus price target high of $158.61 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.25% higher than the price target low of $158.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 41.54% and 27.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.42 million and changing 20.85% at the moment leaves the stock 45.87% off its SMA200. MDGS registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2029 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8233.

The stock witnessed a 15.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.36%, and is 16.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.43% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $33.94M and $0.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 234.88% and -46.03% from its 52-week high.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Medigus Ltd. (MDGS), with 116.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.82% while institutional investors hold 11.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.76M, and float is at 3.78M with Short Float at 6.09%. Institutions hold 10.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the MDGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 50611.0 shares valued at $69843.0 to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wedbush Securities Inc which holds 14200.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $19596.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2673.0 with a market value of $3688.0.