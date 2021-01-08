Why Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 1.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $187.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $176.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.37% off its average median price target of $1059.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.88% off the consensus price target high of $1373.36 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 50.99% higher than the price target low of $367.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.12, the stock is 15.74% and 32.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.27 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 103.79% off its SMA200. PDD registered 344.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.36.

The stock witnessed a 22.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.80%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.88% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 5828 employees, a market worth around $222.68B and $6.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 325.71. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 496.42% and -4.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $2.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

515 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 12.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 27.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 698.32M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 27.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 23.9 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 27.92% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 14.25 million shares valued at $1.06 billion to account for 16.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.89 million shares representing 16.23% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 16.01% of the shares totaling 13.71 million with a market value of $1.02 billion.