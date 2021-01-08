Why Shares of The AES Corporation (AES) Are Going Crazy

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is 5.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.11 and a high of $25.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $24.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -17.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.73, the stock is 9.55% and 15.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 46.39% off its SMA200. AES registered 23.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.62.

The stock witnessed a 18.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.89%, and is 8.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $15.94B and $9.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.86. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.93% and -1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AES Corporation (AES) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AES Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $2.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.80% in year-over-year returns.

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

768 institutions hold shares in The AES Corporation (AES), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 102.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 665.00M, and float is at 663.16M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 102.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.61 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the AES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 81.25 million shares valued at $1.47 billion to account for 12.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 46.37 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $839.74 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 35.61 million with a market value of $644.96 million.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBBEN JEFFREY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $12.22 per share for a total of $6.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.35 million shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $11.67 per share for $5.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.85 million shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Khanna Tarun (Director) acquired 4,300 shares at an average price of $11.27 for $48461.0. The insider now directly holds 4,300 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading 522.87% up over the past 12 months. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -20.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.54% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.