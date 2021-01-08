Why Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Are Going Crazy

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 17.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $9.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $8.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -16.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -16.63% lower than the price target low of $8.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is 39.66% and 59.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 101.80% off its SMA200. TIGR registered 176.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.53.

The stock witnessed a 69.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.20%, and is 29.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.78% over the week and 11.46% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $111.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.81 and Fwd P/E is 36.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 376.85% and -3.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), with 3.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 4.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.96M, and float is at 115.31M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 4.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.4 million shares valued at $6.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.78% of the TIGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 0.91 million shares valued at $4.33 million to account for 7.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 0.71 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $3.37 million, while Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $2.57 million.