Barclays PLC (BCS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BCS Stock Is Going Next

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is 4.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $9.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $8.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.13 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -40.5% lower than the price target low of $5.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 6.61% and 15.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 43.84% off its SMA200. BCS registered -12.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.12.

The stock witnessed a 7.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.10%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.24. Distance from 52-week low is 145.16% and -12.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barclays PLC (BCS) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barclays PLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Barclays PLC (BCS), with institutional investors hold 1.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.32B, and float is at 4.32B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 1.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 16.59 million shares valued at $83.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 6.98 million shares valued at $34.98 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 5.02 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $25.13 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $21.41 million.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -40.73% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is 36.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.28% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.