Check out this: Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is on the verge of a huge rally

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is 15.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $42.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $28.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.83% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -38.5% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.47, the stock is 12.60% and 30.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing 6.73% at the moment leaves the stock 71.16% off its SMA200. TRGP registered -23.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.61.

The stock witnessed a 18.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.44%, and is 16.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2680 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $8.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.14. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 732.51% and -27.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Targa Resources Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $2.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.20% in year-over-year returns.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

458 institutions hold shares in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 87.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.40M, and float is at 225.10M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 86.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.84 million shares valued at $306.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the TRGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 11.25 million shares valued at $157.84 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.23 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $157.6 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 11.04 million with a market value of $154.84 million.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHALEN JAMES W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHALEN JAMES W sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $27.50 per share for a total of $0.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Targa Resources Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that WHALEN JAMES W (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $27.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TRGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, JOYCE RENE R (Director) disposed off 40,364 shares at an average price of $20.46 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 241,456 shares of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -28.37% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -25.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.58% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.