Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is Up 25.52% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 25.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $0.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 30.52% and 74.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 9.15% at the moment leaves the stock 93.41% off its SMA200. DNN registered 97.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5300 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4416.

The stock witnessed a 55.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.62%, and is 14.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $597.34M and $11.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 327.42% and 5.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), with 3.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 16.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 626.18M, and float is at 615.70M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 15.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 20.43 million shares valued at $8.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.02% of the DNN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 15.8 million shares valued at $6.43 million to account for 2.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 10.17 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $4.14 million, while Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 9.97 million with a market value of $4.05 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 50.87% up over the past 12 months. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 126.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.14% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.