Dissecting EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) top performing stock: Get the Stats

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is 17.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $17.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 6.63% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is 9.55% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. EQT registered 63.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.38.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.73%, and is 15.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $2.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.12. Profit margin for the company is -78.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.87% and -16.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $909.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

442 institutions hold shares in EQT Corporation (EQT), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 92.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 255.59M, and float is at 254.05M with Short Float at 6.49%. Institutions hold 91.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.65 million shares valued at $383.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.23 million shares valued at $300.3 million to account for 9.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.5 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $278.04 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.71% of the shares totaling 12.03 million with a market value of $155.54 million.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beebe Lydia I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beebe Lydia I bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $12860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

EQT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Beebe Lydia I (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.00 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4000.0 shares of the EQT stock.

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 69.74% up over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -25.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.76% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.