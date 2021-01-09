Here are the top Institutional holders of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is 9.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.77 and a high of $50.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The JCI stock was last observed hovering at around $49.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.92% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -21.86% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.18, the stock is 10.80% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 34.88% off its SMA200. JCI registered 24.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.53.

The stock witnessed a 13.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.42%, and is 10.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $36.91B and $22.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.93 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.72% and 1.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $5.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Top Institutional Holders

1,096 institutions hold shares in Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 93.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 735.10M, and float is at 701.81M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 93.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 88.58 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the JCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61.22 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 52.56 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $2.15 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 33.69 million with a market value of $1.38 billion.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stief Brian J, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that Stief Brian J sold 29,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $45.75 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18103.0 shares.

Johnson Controls International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Williams Jeffrey M (VP & Pres G Prod Bldg Tech Sol) sold a total of 19,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $45.68 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73973.0 shares of the JCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Williams Jeffrey M (VP & Pres G Prod Bldg Tech Sol) disposed off 6,053 shares at an average price of $45.47 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 93,048 shares of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is -5.61% lower over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is -6.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.83% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.