Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) stock Plunged by -0.15% yesterday

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is 8.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $72.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $65.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $81.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.08% off the consensus price target high of $95.90 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.44% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.14, the stock is 7.62% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.35 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 5.76% off its SMA200. NEM registered 54.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.21.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.49%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $52.77B and $11.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.01 and Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.39% and -9.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $3.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 800.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Top Institutional Holders

1,522 institutions hold shares in Newmont Corporation (NEM), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 84.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 803.00M, and float is at 801.14M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 84.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 97.37 million shares valued at $6.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the NEM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 74.16 million shares valued at $4.71 billion to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.1 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $2.29 billion, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 35.92 million with a market value of $2.28 billion.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Newmont Corporation (NEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Thomas Ronald, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 5,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $61.95 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Newmont Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Atkinson Robert D (EVP & COO) sold a total of 1,347 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $61.95 per share for $83447.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84253.0 shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Kitlen John (VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $61.95 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 31,653 shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Newmont Corporation (NEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -16.18% down over the past 12 months. Alcoa Corporation (AA) is 23.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.88% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.