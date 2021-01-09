The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 3.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.74 and a high of $59.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The TD stock was last observed hovering at around $58.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.41% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.41% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $58.47, the stock is 3.75% and 11.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 25.41% off its SMA200. TD registered 3.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.61.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.48%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) has around 89598 employees, a market worth around $105.04B and $27.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.63 and Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.30% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $6.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Top Institutional Holders

883 institutions hold shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), with 944.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 56.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.79B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 56.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 145.71 million shares valued at $6.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the TD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 75.22 million shares valued at $3.48 billion to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 54.38 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $2.51 billion, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 39.94 million with a market value of $1.85 billion.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is trading -13.65% down over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is 6.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.