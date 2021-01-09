What should you know before buying stock in Diginex Limited (EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.11 and a high of $19.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQOS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $16.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.13 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.81% higher than the price target low of $16.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 45.01% and 75.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.91 million and changing 4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 67.22% off its SMA200. EQOS registered 60.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 57.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.82.

The stock witnessed a 129.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 197.40%, and is 2.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.00% over the week and 18.19% over the month.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $114.40M and $0.49M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.09% and -19.07% from its 52-week high.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diginex Limited (EQOS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Diginex Limited (EQOS), with 24.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.03% while institutional investors hold 247.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.43M, and float is at 1.71M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 56.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF with over 0.34 million shares valued at $3.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.06% of the EQOS Shares outstanding. As of Nov 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with 1762.0 shares valued at $15805.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.