Why Shares of NetEase Inc. (NTES) Are Going Crazy

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is 16.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.17 and a high of $105.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $103.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.28% off its average median price target of $725.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.86% off the consensus price target high of $791.07 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 81.4% higher than the price target low of $601.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.89, the stock is 20.86% and 23.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing 7.99% at the moment leaves the stock 30.26% off its SMA200. NTES registered 69.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.79.

The stock witnessed a 25.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.70%, and is 16.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 20797 employees, a market worth around $77.45B and $9.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 138.65 and Fwd P/E is 25.84. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.43% and 5.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.80% in year-over-year returns.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

876 institutions hold shares in NetEase Inc. (NTES), with 9.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 43.26% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 42.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.59 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 17.20% of the NTES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 20.71 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 15.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc which holds 14.8 million shares representing 11.27% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Genesis Investment Management, LLP holds 10.48% of the shares totaling 13.76 million with a market value of $1.25 billion.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -36.29% down over the past 12 months. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 50.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.01% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.