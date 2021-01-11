3 stocks to watch in trade today: APi Group Corporation (APG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA)

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) shares are -7.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.49% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is 14.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.05% and -3.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 24, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the APG stock is an Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as an Overweight on September 22, 2020. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.00. The forecasts give the APi Group Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.67% or 6.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 386,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,031. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 14,634 and 2,335 in purchases and sales respectively.

Becker Russell A., a PRESIDENT, AND CEO at the company bought 2,100 shares worth $30009.0 at $14.29 per share on Jun 19. The CHIEF LEARNING OFFICER had earlier bought another 70,000 APG shares valued at $1.03 million on Aug 14. The shares were bought at $14.74 per share.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) plunged -5.69% and ended at $1.16 on Friday. The ‎market capitalization arrived at $103,435,350. The stock has a 52-week high price of $1.29 and its ‎‎52-week low was recorded at $1.05, while during the last trade its minimum price was $1.15 and it ‎gained the highest price of $1.29.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. declared that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. ‎has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-‎Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing ‎the total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the ‎Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and ‎profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA), on the other hand, is trading around $1.14 with a market cap of $73.80M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TGA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -63.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.56 million. This represented 49.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $16.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Jun 2017, the total assets figure advanced to $205.58 million from $221.35 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.54 million while total current assets were at $55.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $17.53 million, significantly lower than the $21.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.62 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 66.29M. The top two institutional holders are Invesco International Small Company Fund with over 3.4 million shares worth more than $1.39 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Invesco International Small Company Fund held 4.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio, with the investment firm holding over 0.4 million shares as of Oct 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.