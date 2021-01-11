A peek at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL): Who has invested in It?

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) is 13.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADIL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is 13.32% and 12.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 7.77% at the moment leaves the stock 29.38% off its SMA200. ADIL registered -21.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6855.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is 13.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 108.00% and -48.00% from its 52-week high.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.53% while institutional investors hold 11.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.65M, and float is at 11.87M with Short Float at 2.84%. Institutions hold 9.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.43% of the ADIL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 92907.0 shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 77985.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Bankole A., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson Bankole A. sold 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1055.0 shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Newman James W. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 14,644 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $1.34 per share for $19669.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14644.0 shares of the ADIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Newman James W. Jr. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.42 for $7100.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL).