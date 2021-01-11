Analysts suggest Box Inc. (BOX) could spike 37.61% in a year

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 2.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.64 and a high of $22.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.47, the stock is -5.40% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -1.53% off its SMA200. BOX registered 9.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.03.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 368 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $755.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.53. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.20% and -20.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-70.30%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $196.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Box Inc. (BOX), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 83.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.47M, and float is at 153.94M with Short Float at 6.08%. Institutions hold 81.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.96 million shares valued at $277.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the BOX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.48 million shares valued at $199.28 million to account for 7.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 9.29 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $161.25 million, while RGM Capital, LLC holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 6.57 million with a market value of $114.11 million.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levie Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Levie Aaron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $19.22 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.67 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $18.04 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Levie Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $17.72 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 2,718,566 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -10.47% down over the past 12 months. CDW Corporation (CDW) is -5.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.82% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.45.