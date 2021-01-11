Analysts suggest Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) could spike 36.0% in a year

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) is 12.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $4.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The LXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -92.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 14.04% and 74.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.97 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 100.49% off its SMA200. LXRX registered -6.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8116 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9130.

The stock witnessed a 24.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.15%, and is 12.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $519.28M and $32.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 272.82% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.70%).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $110k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -92.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.70% in year-over-year returns.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 92.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.31M, and float is at 47.69M with Short Float at 25.66%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artal Group S.A. with over 60.24 million shares valued at $86.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 49.71% of the LXRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.29 million shares valued at $13.37 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ulys, L.L.C. which holds 4.32 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $6.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 3.9 million with a market value of $5.62 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Artal International S.C.A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Artal International S.C.A. bought 10,937,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $3.20 per share for a total of $35.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.26 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Invus Public Equities, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 10,937,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $3.20 per share for $35.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32.26 million shares of the LXRX stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -45.19% down over the past 12 months. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is 11.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.16% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.