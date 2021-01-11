Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is 0.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.43 and a high of $20.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $24.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.53% off the consensus price target high of $31.21 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.22% higher than the price target low of $19.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.25, the stock is -0.81% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.33% off its SMA200. TAK registered -7.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.89.

The stock witnessed a -3.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.49 and Fwd P/E is 21.22. Distance from 52-week low is 46.82% and -10.63% from its 52-week high.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 423.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -99.00% in year-over-year returns.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

355 institutions hold shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK), with institutional investors hold 3.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.13B, and float is at 3.13B with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 3.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 16.79 million shares valued at $299.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.53% of the TAK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Paulson & Company, Inc. with 11.3 million shares valued at $201.52 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adelphi Capital LLP which holds 8.27 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $147.61 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 5.74 million with a market value of $102.34 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.08% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.21% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.85.