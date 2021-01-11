Crocs Inc. (CROX) turns bullish with gain of 8.54 points

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $70.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $66.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.54% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.43% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -34.5% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.32, the stock is 17.36% and 23.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 12.79% at the moment leaves the stock 83.85% off its SMA200. CROX registered 53.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.14.

The stock witnessed a 2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.93%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 3803 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.62 and Fwd P/E is 22.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 796.67% and 6.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.20%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $330.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

336 institutions hold shares in Crocs Inc. (CROX), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 102.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.47M, and float is at 65.84M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 100.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.79 million shares valued at $418.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the CROX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.05 million shares valued at $301.39 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.66 million shares representing 9.87% and valued at over $284.55 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $96.91 million.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rees Andrew sold 31,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $60.14 per share for a total of $1.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $60.04 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, MEHLMAN ANNE (CFO) disposed off 2,082 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 98,891 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -14.38% down over the past 12 months. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -31.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.15% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.