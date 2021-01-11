EXAS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Now

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -1.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.25 and a high of $144.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $131.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.02% off its average median price target of $151.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.05% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.66% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $145.12, the stock is 8.98% and 14.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 10.69% at the moment leaves the stock 51.34% off its SMA200. EXAS registered 26.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.96%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 4110 employees, a market worth around $20.84B and $1.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 311.66% and 0.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $431.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.90% in year-over-year returns.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

703 institutions hold shares in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 94.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 20.05 million shares valued at $2.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.33% of the EXAS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.43 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 8.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.8 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $795.2 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 7.33 million with a market value of $747.35 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conroy Kevin T, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Conroy Kevin T sold 31,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $128.74 per share for a total of $4.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Zanotti Katherine S (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $132.06 per share for $2.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21907.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Conroy Kevin T (President and CEO) disposed off 30,577 shares at an average price of $124.56 for $3.81 million. The insider now directly holds 857,518 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading 82.74% up over the past 12 months. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is -9.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.45% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.05.