Exelon Corporation (EXC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EXC Stock Is Going Next

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -0.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $50.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.63% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -27.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.21, the stock is 0.90% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 9.36% off its SMA200. EXC registered -8.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.24.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is -0.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 32713 employees, a market worth around $41.00B and $33.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.35 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.16% and -16.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $7.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

1,202 institutions hold shares in Exelon Corporation (EXC), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 81.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 976.00M, and float is at 972.62M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 80.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.3 million shares valued at $3.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the EXC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 78.08 million shares valued at $2.79 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 72.2 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $2.58 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.44% of the shares totaling 62.52 million with a market value of $2.24 billion.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khouzami Carim V, the company’s CEO of BGE. SEC filings show that Khouzami Carim V sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8872.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -2.08% down over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 5.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.49% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.