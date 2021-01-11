Here are the top Institutional holders of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) shares

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) is 17.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $26.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOCO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is 9.97% and 23.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 9.32% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.11.

The stock witnessed a 28.00% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.73%, and is 17.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $572.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.68. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.05% and -41.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $436.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -246.10% this year.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), with 372.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 100.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 321.18M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 7.62%. Institutions hold 100.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 40.68 million shares valued at $529.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.33% of the GOCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.81 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 6.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Viking Global Investors, L.P. which holds 4.69 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $61.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 3.65 million with a market value of $47.55 million.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times.