Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is 2.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.80 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.45% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.27, the stock is 9.75% and 19.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock 18.28% off its SMA200. RPRX registered a loss of 7.62% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.15.

The stock witnessed a 16.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.26%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.79% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $31.05B and $2.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.92. Distance from 52-week low is 47.33% and -9.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royalty Pharma plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $478.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), with 67.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.50% while institutional investors hold 53.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 370.00M, and float is at 83.12M with Short Float at 16.00%. Institutions hold 44.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 46.02 million shares valued at $1.94 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.86% of the RPRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.19 million shares valued at $765.18 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvard Management Company, Inc. which holds 14.69 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $618.04 million, while Capital International Investors holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 10.37 million with a market value of $436.44 million.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L sold 101,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $44.02 per share for a total of $4.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38.71 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $43.92 per share for $316.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.82 million shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, RIGGS RORY B (Director) disposed off 463,200 shares at an average price of $42.00 for $19.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).