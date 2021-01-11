Here is a breakdown of the Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) stock performance

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is 2.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -28.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.44, the stock is 4.75% and 10.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 27.87% off its SMA200. KIM registered -20.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.61.

The stock witnessed a 4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.45%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has around 502 employees, a market worth around $6.60B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.65 and Fwd P/E is 32.78. Profit margin for the company is 79.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.25% and -24.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $263.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Top Institutional Holders

606 institutions hold shares in Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), with 11.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 89.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 429.99M, and float is at 420.75M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 86.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.24 million shares valued at $734.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the KIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 37.42 million shares valued at $421.35 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Apg Asset Management Us Inc. which holds 22.13 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $249.21 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 21.36 million with a market value of $240.5 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMCO REALTY CORP, the company’s . SEC filings show that KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $15.27 per share for a total of $71.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39.84 million shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that COVIELLO PHILIP E JR (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $10.70 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85000.0 shares of the KIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, LOURENSO FRANK (Director) disposed off 7,770 shares at an average price of $15.84 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 201,888 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM).

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -46.16% down over the past 12 months. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is -28.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.99% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.