Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is 6.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.93 and a high of $94.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The MXIM stock was last observed hovering at around $93.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.66% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -31.12% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.41, the stock is 8.75% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 39.94% off its SMA200. MXIM registered 52.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.44.

The stock witnessed a 7.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.15%, and is 6.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) has around 7115 employees, a market worth around $25.10B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.33 and Fwd P/E is 31.14. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.16% and -0.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $604.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Top Institutional Holders

875 institutions hold shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 89.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.83M, and float is at 265.71M with Short Float at 4.28%. Institutions hold 88.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.43 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the MXIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 27.61 million shares valued at $1.87 billion to account for 10.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.9 million shares representing 7.82% and valued at over $1.41 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 11.59 million with a market value of $783.45 million.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grady Robert Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grady Robert Edward sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $84.08 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5512.0 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Imperato Jon (SVP of Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $86.02 per share for $28215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54666.0 shares of the MXIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, BERGMAN JAMES R (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $84.22 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 29.90% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 42.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.35% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.46.