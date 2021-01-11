MetLife Inc. (MET) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.24% Change This Year

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 5.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $49.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.65% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -2.94% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.41, the stock is 5.87% and 9.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 27.62% off its SMA200. MET registered -5.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.74.

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.99%, and is 5.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $44.62B and $65.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.24% and -7.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $16.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.60% in year-over-year returns.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

1,334 institutions hold shares in MetLife Inc. (MET), with 137.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.25% while institutional investors hold 91.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 908.70M, and float is at 762.65M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 77.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 68.4 million shares valued at $2.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.60% of the MET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 66.74 million shares valued at $2.48 billion to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 60.97 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $2.27 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.50% of the shares totaling 40.45 million with a market value of $1.5 billion.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kinney Catherine R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kinney Catherine R sold 3,657 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47264.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Goulart Steven J (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 14,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $51.60 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MET stock.

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -4.26% down over the past 12 months. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -15.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.52% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.