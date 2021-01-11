Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) is 3.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $787.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.01% off the consensus price target high of $934.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.62% higher than the price target low of $670.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is 3.95% and 8.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 5.73% off its SMA200. MBT registered -11.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.81.

The stock witnessed a 7.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.20%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has around 65102 employees, a market worth around $9.01B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.97 and Fwd P/E is 8.78. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.03% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $1.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Top Institutional Holders

376 institutions hold shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), with institutional investors hold 31.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 872.71M, and float is at 475.36M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 31.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 30.49 million shares valued at $266.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the MBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 29.7 million shares valued at $259.29 million to account for 2.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 24.55 million shares representing 2.46% and valued at over $214.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 12.96 million with a market value of $113.12 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -11.77% down over the past 12 months. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is -10.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.0% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.