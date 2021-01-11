Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) stock Plunged by -1.66% yesterday

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -147.5% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is -6.26% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -26.31% off its SMA200. NAT registered -39.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2084 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7052.

The stock witnessed a -7.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.71%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $461.91M and $406.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.88 and Fwd P/E is 48.71. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.13% and -67.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordic American Tankers Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $29.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.90% in year-over-year returns.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), with 4.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.91% while institutional investors hold 31.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.80M, and float is at 146.08M with Short Float at 6.01%. Institutions hold 30.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.9 million shares valued at $27.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the NAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5.0 million shares valued at $17.46 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greylin Investment Management Inc. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $9.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 2.76 million with a market value of $9.65 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -18.31% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -49.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.01% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.