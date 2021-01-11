Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK), SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD. (SGTM), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares are 4.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.34% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 22.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 4.10% and 26.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Alliance Global Partners recommended the ICLK stock as a Buy, while earlier, China Renaissance had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 29, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ICLK stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.65. The forecasts give the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $9.90. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.38% or 9.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 200.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, up 25.80% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD. (SGTM) showed bullish movement during recent trade, with a gain ‎of 5.17%% to $1.22, after opening at $1.16. During the recent ‎session, the company’s minimum price was $1.16, while it touched its highest price for the day at ‎‎$1.29. Its market capitalization was $103,435,350.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), on the other hand, is trading around $15.96 with a market cap of $12.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.26 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $863.2 million, significantly higher than the $189.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $615.2 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.70% with a share float percentage of 228.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Exor Investments (UK) LLP with over 11.97 million shares worth more than $133.3 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Exor Investments (UK) LLP held 1.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.71 million and represent 0.95% of shares outstanding.