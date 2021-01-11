PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 14.69% Upside

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.42 and a high of $148.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEP stock was last observed hovering at around $142.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.69% off the consensus price target high of $169.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.8% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.18, the stock is -0.74% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.70% off its SMA200. PEP registered 6.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.94.

The stock witnessed a -0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.59%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has around 116000 employees, a market worth around $196.89B and $68.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.47 and Fwd P/E is 23.80. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.16% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PepsiCo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $21.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Top Institutional Holders

3,155 institutions hold shares in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 72.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 72.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.53 million shares valued at $16.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the PEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 103.05 million shares valued at $14.28 billion to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 63.73 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $8.83 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.80% of the shares totaling 25.34 million with a market value of $3.51 billion.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tanner Kirk, the company’s CEO, PBNA. SEC filings show that Tanner Kirk sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $136.81 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95645.0 shares.

PepsiCo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 that Laguarta Ramon (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 13,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 and was made at $134.86 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the PEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16, Gallagher Marie T. (SVP and Controller) disposed off 3,335 shares at an average price of $133.32 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 54,029 shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months. Unilever PLC (UL) is 7.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.68% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.