Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) is 5.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $28.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSTH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $29.32, the stock is 12.80% and 18.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.3 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock 22.32% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.04.

The stock witnessed a 14.44% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.31%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 36.37% and 4.16% from its 52-week high.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Analyst Forecasts

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH), with 32 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 69.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 69.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Guggenheim Capital, LLC with over 22.0 million shares valued at $499.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the PSTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with 17.5 million shares valued at $397.07 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Soroban Capital Partners LP which holds 11.32 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $256.96 million, while Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 11.32 million with a market value of $256.96 million.