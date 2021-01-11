ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) is 14.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The RETO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 24.12% and 27.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 9.22% at the moment leaves the stock 12.90% off its SMA200. RETO registered -7.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6643 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7380.

The stock witnessed a 13.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.64%, and is 14.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $17.90M and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.70% and -56.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -565.00% this year.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), with 13.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.27% while institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 10.80M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85033.0 shares valued at $42516.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.35% of the RETO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 83382.0 shares valued at $41691.0 to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 40125.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $20062.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 21738.0 with a market value of $10869.0.