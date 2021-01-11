Some Strong And Weak Stocks From Friday’s Session

After Smith Barney Citigroup lifted its share price for the company’s stock to $ 190.24, Web security company F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) rose 6.19 percent. The surge brought the price of Seattle, Washington-headquartered company to $ 191.24 after which its market capitalization reached more than $11 billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NRG Resources, Inc. (NRG) increased by +4.3 percent to $39.01; Incyte Company (INCY) increased by +4.2 percent to $93.83; Keysight Technology, Inc. (KEYS) grew by +4.11 percent to $146.8; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) also rose by +3.64 percent to $498.73.

Moreover, at the end of the day, Apple Inc (AAPL) shares that are part of the US Global, which are open only to eligible buyers, rose by 0.86 percent to $132.05.

Among the outsiders for the Friday trading session were gold mining firms. This was helped by the declining price of gold and the stabilization of the position of the currency. On Friday, February gold futures lost 3.33 percent at the closing of the NYMEX exchange and fell to 1,849.90 per troy ounce. Moreover, for the first time since March 2020, US Treasury yields solidified above the 1.11 percent threshold, after which the US Federal Reserve cut its main rate from 1.75 percent to 0.25 percent.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) decreased by -3.61% to $62.79; Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) took a dive of -5.78% to $5.54; AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) plummeted -2.99% to end the trading at $23.33; Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) lowered by -3.23% to $23.97; while Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) significantly reduced by -5.59% to $72.12 at the ring of the bell.

Among other stocks that suffered in the trading session on Friday include Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), and Apache Corporation (APA). Western Digital lost -5.33% to $51.82; Avery Dennison dropped -3.82% to $156.75; Valero Energy declined by -3.28% to $57.71; while Apache was down -3.1% to $16.58.