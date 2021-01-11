Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.09 and a high of $168.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $167.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.48% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -55.6% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.16, the stock is 5.28% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 26.02% off its SMA200. TXN registered 30.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $145.67.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.60%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 29768 employees, a market worth around $154.16B and $13.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.35 and Fwd P/E is 29.25. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.87% and 1.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.10%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $3.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

2,252 institutions hold shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 86.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 917.00M, and float is at 915.86M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 86.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.44 million shares valued at $12.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the TXN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 68.73 million shares valued at $9.81 billion to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.02 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $5.71 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 33.57 million with a market value of $4.79 billion.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flessner Kyle M, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that Flessner Kyle M sold 24,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $161.63 per share for a total of $4.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53117.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Flessner Kyle M (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $155.14 per share for $3.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53117.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Whitaker Darla H (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 39,928 shares at an average price of $155.00 for $6.19 million. The insider now directly holds 49,567 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 118.53% up over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 52.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.32% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.