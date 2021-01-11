The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) growth is a big Buy opportunity

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) is 26.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $38.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $36.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.96% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.3% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -95.09% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.92, the stock is 44.26% and 56.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 16.13% at the moment leaves the stock 86.73% off its SMA200. ODP registered 52.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.71.

The stock witnessed a 34.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.24%, and is 26.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $9.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 215.60% and 11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The ODP Corporation (ODP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The ODP Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $2.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in The ODP Corporation (ODP), with 966.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 96.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.00M, and float is at 51.71M with Short Float at 6.80%. Institutions hold 94.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.02 million shares valued at $155.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.22% of the ODP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.5 million shares valued at $107.02 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 5.0 million shares representing 9.49% and valued at over $97.25 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.32% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $75.02 million.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mohan Stephen M., the company’s EVP – Business Solutions Div. SEC filings show that Mohan Stephen M. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $74257.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.