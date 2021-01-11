TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) is 9.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 52.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 16.65% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.47 million and changing 7.62% at the moment leaves the stock 4.56% off its SMA200. TXMD registered -42.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2537 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4662.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.43%, and is 9.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) has around 348 employees, a market worth around $401.70M and $58.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.80% and -51.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.10%).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $22.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.70% in year-over-year returns.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), with 30.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.21% while institutional investors hold 60.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.57M, and float is at 266.15M with Short Float at 29.77%. Institutions hold 54.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.06 million shares valued at $30.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.36% of the TXMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.69 million shares valued at $29.53 million to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.31 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $22.61 million, while Rubric Capital Management LP holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 13.93 million with a market value of $22.01 million.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finizio Robert G, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Finizio Robert G bought 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $66360.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.4 million shares.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Collins Cooper C. (Director) bought a total of 47,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.45 per share for $68875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TXMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Collins Cooper C. (Director) acquired 26,500 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $38425.0. The insider now directly holds 92,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD).

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 18.91% up over the past 12 months. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is -3.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.3% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 82.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.21.