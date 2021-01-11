Things appear to be looking up for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $38.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $249.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.96% off the consensus price target high of $336.07 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 73.1% higher than the price target low of $125.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is 0.68% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 17.46% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -9.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.46.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.08%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 44300 employees, a market worth around $19.69B and $3.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.53. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.91% and -13.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $767.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 457.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.60% in year-over-year returns.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

574 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 25.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 75.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 600.68M, and float is at 566.77M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 71.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 34.03 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.15% of the TCOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 29.64 million shares valued at $923.03 million to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 24.37 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $758.96 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 20.23 million with a market value of $629.86 million.