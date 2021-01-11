This Indicator Is Supporting Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.35 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $20.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.07, the stock is -0.44% and 5.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.04 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock 13.19% off its SMA200. MPW registered -0.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.67%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $10.98B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.41 and Fwd P/E is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 34.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.61% and -13.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $330.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

706 institutions hold shares in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), with 5.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 83.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.10M, and float is at 530.74M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 82.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 72.45 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the MPW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 60.72 million shares valued at $1.07 billion to account for 11.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 34.36 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $605.73 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 26.73 million with a market value of $471.2 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Michael G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stewart Michael G sold 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $19.11 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Hanna James Kevin (VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $20.02 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96156.0 shares of the MPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 244,406 shares at an average price of $18.43 for $4.5 million. The insider now directly holds 2,984,778 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) that is trading -9.11% down over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -16.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.91% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.