Top attractive stock of the week – EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 18.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $89.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $58.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.59% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -27.98% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.87, the stock is 13.52% and 25.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 29.24% off its SMA200. EOG registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.77.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.28%, and is 18.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $34.20B and $12.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.83. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.04% and -34.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $2.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.90% in year-over-year returns.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

1,125 institutions hold shares in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 90.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 583.38M, and float is at 581.46M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 89.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 71.01 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.17% of the EOG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.41 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 46.06 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $1.66 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.95% of the shares totaling 40.54 million with a market value of $1.46 billion.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boedeker Kenneth W., the company’s EVP Exploration and Production. SEC filings show that Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 1,379 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $52.00 per share for a total of $71708.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26603.0 shares.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -49.14% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -13.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.92% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.