TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) turns bullish with gain of 3.68 points

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is 23.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.73 and a high of $32.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.68% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.97% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -122.81% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.65, the stock is 27.10% and 36.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.13 million and changing 11.51% at the moment leaves the stock 65.69% off its SMA200. TRIP registered 16.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.72.

The stock witnessed a 20.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.31%, and is 23.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) has around 2650 employees, a market worth around $4.30B and $823.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.61. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.74% and 8.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TripAdvisor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $109.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -61.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.20% in year-over-year returns.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Top Institutional Holders

375 institutions hold shares in TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), with 28.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.45% while institutional investors hold 102.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.00M, and float is at 95.61M with Short Float at 13.14%. Institutions hold 80.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with over 8.42 million shares valued at $164.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the TRIP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.2 million shares valued at $160.66 million to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.03 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $157.4 million, while Eagle Capital Management LLC holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 7.73 million with a market value of $151.53 million.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalvert Seth J, the company’s SVP, GC, Sec.. SEC filings show that Kalvert Seth J sold 18,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $25.69 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

TripAdvisor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Soni Kanika (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $28.64 per share for $10025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10997.0 shares of the TRIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Kalvert Seth J (SVP, GC, Sec.) disposed off 24,172 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP).

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading 31.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.