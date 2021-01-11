What should you know before buying stock in Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX)

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is 15.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $10.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 83.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is 11.69% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -56.15% off its SMA200. BXRX registered -83.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3711.

The stock witnessed a 3.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.66%, and is 15.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $48.60M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.62% and -88.46% from its 52-week high.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $1.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), with 135.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 19.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.64M, and float is at 24.45M with Short Float at 5.64%. Institutions hold 18.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Run Capital LP with over 1.01 million shares valued at $2.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.63% of the BXRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P. with 0.43 million shares valued at $1.2 million to account for 1.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.99% and valued at over $1.06 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHURCHILL WINSTON J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHURCHILL WINSTON J bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $14820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

Baudax Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $2.44 per share for $61000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52782.0 shares of the BXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Weisman Wayne (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.29 for $22900.0. The insider now directly holds 40,582 shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX).