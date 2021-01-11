Which institution holds the most shares in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.89% off the consensus price target high of $2.16 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.6% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 1.00% and 21.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -7.90% at the moment leaves the stock 72.44% off its SMA200. TGB registered 167.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9464.

The stock witnessed a 34.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.64%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $407.51M and $272.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.10. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 558.55% and -10.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $57.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), with 9.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.95% while institutional investors hold 11.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 246.41M, and float is at 237.56M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 11.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 6.12 million shares valued at $6.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.17% of the TGB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.86 million shares valued at $6.21 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 3.71 million shares representing 1.32% and valued at over $3.94 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $3.02 million.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) that is trading 91.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.25% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.