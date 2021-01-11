Which Institutions Own Shares In BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is 2.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.25 and a high of $131.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $89.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.55% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.52% off the consensus price target high of $187.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 3.2% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.31, the stock is -6.28% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -9.51% at the moment leaves the stock -12.48% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 0.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.12.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.88%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3001 employees, a market worth around $16.46B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.77 and Fwd P/E is 1009.66. Profit margin for the company is 45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.14% and -38.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $441.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

734 institutions hold shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.61% while institutional investors hold 100.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 181.14M, and float is at 180.42M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 100.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.06 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.15% of the BMRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 18.19 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.34 million shares representing 9.00% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.06% of the shares totaling 14.64 million with a market value of $1.11 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $88.18 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $88.77 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Ajer Jeffrey Robert (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,121 shares at an average price of $79.91 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 61,281 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 139.40% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is -5.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.73% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.38.