Which Institutions Own Shares In MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)?

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) is -2.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $8.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MFA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.59% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.57% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is -1.57% and 5.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.06 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 42.69% off its SMA200. MFA registered -50.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8387 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0364.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.87%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $294.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.54. Distance from 52-week low is 1087.50% and -53.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MFA Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $34.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.70% in year-over-year returns.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Top Institutional Holders

282 institutions hold shares in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), with 2.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 60.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 453.32M, and float is at 450.65M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 60.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.89 million shares valued at $114.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.46% of the MFA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 42.07 million shares valued at $112.74 million to account for 9.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thornburg Investment Management Inc. which holds 24.72 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $66.25 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.40% of the shares totaling 15.42 million with a market value of $41.32 million.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wulfsohn Bryan, the company’s Sr. VP and Co-CIO. SEC filings show that Wulfsohn Bryan bought 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

MFA Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that FREYDBERG RONALD A (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $6.01 per share for $90150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the MFA stock.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -23.10% down over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -13.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.81% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.