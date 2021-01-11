Who are the Institutional Holders in Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 1.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -90.93% lower than the price target low of $4.30 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is 15.71% and 39.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.28 million and changing 9.76% at the moment leaves the stock 99.95% off its SMA200. HIMX registered 82.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.81%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 1975 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $786.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.64 and Fwd P/E is 24.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 374.57% and -1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $264.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -284.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.10% in year-over-year returns.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), with 37.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.66% while institutional investors hold 17.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.18M, and float is at 123.62M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 13.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.75 million shares valued at $24.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.92% of the HIMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $10.15 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.23 million shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $4.38 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $4.26 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 52.20% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.98% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.