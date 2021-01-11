Why General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is -4.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.59 and a high of $66.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.74% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -12.8% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.40, the stock is -4.45% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -7.25% off its SMA200. GIS registered 7.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.34.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $35.43B and $18.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.47 and Fwd P/E is 15.06. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.06% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Mills Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $4.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

1,771 institutions hold shares in General Mills Inc. (GIS), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 76.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 614.80M, and float is at 610.45M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 76.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.19 million shares valued at $3.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the GIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.27 million shares valued at $2.85 billion to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 34.98 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $2.16 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 25.04 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benson Jodi J, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Benson Jodi J sold 5,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $58.53 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35976.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that OGrady Shawn P (Group President) sold a total of 1,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $60.77 per share for $60831.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81650.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 22, OGrady Shawn P (Group President) disposed off 6,310 shares at an average price of $60.77 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 129,257 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 5.77% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -6.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.17.