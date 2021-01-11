Why Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is the topic of conversation today

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $6.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAPP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.29% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.29% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.07, the stock is 14.06% and 13.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.66 million and changing 12.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.30% off its SMA200. HAPP registered -58.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8472 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0764.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.08%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $46.41M and $65.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.40. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.80% and -65.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.60% this year.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), with 15.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.09% while institutional investors hold 5.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.69M, and float is at 9.23M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 2.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.01% of the HAPP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 88966.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace LLP which holds 78919.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.14 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 46551.0 with a market value of $82395.0.