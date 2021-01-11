Why LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is the topic of conversation today

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 217.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is 217.56% and 229.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 207.86 million and changing 177.02% at the moment leaves the stock 150.72% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 140.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7329 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8619.

The stock witnessed a 216.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 240.42%, and is 217.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 53.19% over the week and 20.08% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $11.80M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 610.00% and -56.44% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 3.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.73% while institutional investors hold 28.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.40M, and float is at 12.91M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 22.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.73% of the LMFA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $96778.0 to account for 0.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $78840.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $74217.0.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.