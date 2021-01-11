Why Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is the topic of conversation today

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is 16.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $28.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -56.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is 10.87% and 31.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock 24.30% off its SMA200. MUR registered -48.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.53.

The stock witnessed a 15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.32%, and is 16.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 822 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $2.27B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.11% and -49.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $489.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.20% in year-over-year returns.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), with 8.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 87.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.60M, and float is at 145.34M with Short Float at 14.22%. Institutions hold 83.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.4 million shares valued at $181.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.28% of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.75 million shares valued at $122.62 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.87 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $114.82 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 7.74 million with a market value of $69.07 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirosh Walentin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mirosh Walentin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $12.61 per share for a total of $25220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25190.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that COLLINS T JAY (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $12.99 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7158.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, GARDNER JOHN B (Vice President & Treasurer) disposed off 9,365 shares at an average price of $10.61 for $99363.0. The insider now directly holds 13,480 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -39.37% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -12.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.79% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.